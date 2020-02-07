August Burns Red Premiere New Song & Music Video “Defender”

An April 03rd release date has been set for August Burns Red‘s eighth studio album “Guardians” via Fearless Records. The below first single “Defender” and an animated music video for it directed by Dan Fusselman has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.



Says guitarist Brent Rambler of the clip:

“The song ‘Defender‘ is about having that person who can come in and take some punches for you, and be in your corner during hard times. I am quite the comic book fan and I thought the lyrics could easily turn into an awesome animated short story — kind of like if the pages of a comic were to come to life. Luckily, everyone else agreed and we have this sick video to go along with the song.”

Adds fellow guitarist JB Brubaker:

“‘Guardians‘ is the culmination of a complete and total team effort. Dustin and I collaborated musically more than we ever have before. Jake and Brent collaborated vocally more than they ever have before. Matt bounced more drum ideas off of us than we could even comprehend. It was the most time we’ve ever spent in the studio on one album. We’re all so proud of this record, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”