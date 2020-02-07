Code Orange Premiere New Single “Swallowing The Rabbit Whole”
Code Orange premiere another single off of their fourth studio release “Underneath” with “Swallowing The Rabbit Whole” now streaming via YouTube below. Roadrunner Records have a March 13th release date scheduled for that album.
