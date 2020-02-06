…and Oceans Premiere New Song "The Dissolution of Mind and Matter" From Upcoming New Album "Cosmic World Mother"
…and Oceans premiere a new song entitled "The Dissolution of Mind and Matter", taken from their upcoming new album "Cosmic World Mother", which will be out in stores May 8th via Season of Mist.
Check out now "The Dissolution of Mind and Matter" below.
