Skjult Premiere New Song "The Sight" From Upcoming New Album "Lucifer Hominum Salvator"
Cuban black metal band Skjult premiere a new song entitled "The Sight", taken from their upcoming new album "Lucifer Hominum Salvator", which is coming out on March 17th via Satanath Records.
Check out now "The Sight" below.
