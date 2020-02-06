"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Loathe Premiere New Song “Screaming”

posted Feb 6, 2020 at 1:05 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

This Friday, February 07th, Loathe‘s sophomore album, “I Let It In And It Took Everything“ will land in stores. Below you can stream a new track called “Screaming“ that has premiered online from that outing.

Says Loathe‘s guitarist/vocalist Erik Bickerstaffe of it:

“Much like its surrounding family of tracks, ‘Screaming‘ offers a brand new perspective and identity for Loathe. However, still retaining the familiar twists and turns that have developed throughout our time creating together as a collective.”

