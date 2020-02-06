Lamb Of God Premiere New Single & Music Video “Checkmate”

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Lamb Of God premiere their new track “Checkmate“, taken from their upcoming self-titled new record. A music video for the single can be streamed below. That album marks the group’s first rlease with their new drummer Art Cruz, who replaced Chris Adler past year.

Comments Lamb Of God’s guitarist Mark Morton of this new song:

“‘Checkmate‘ brings together all the components of the Lamb Of God sound that we’ve been developing over the last two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with the start of a new chapter for our band. Re-energized and reignited, this is Lamb Of God 2020. We’ve never been more excited.”

The music video seems not to be available in all countries. In case you can't stream it, we have the music only clip streaming for you below.