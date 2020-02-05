"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Escuela Grind Premiere New Song & Music Video "Inspirational Significance/Hyper-Victim/Private Vice, Public Benefit" From Upcoming New Album "Indoctrination"

posted Feb 5, 2020 at 2:07 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

New England based grindcore four-piece Escuela Grind premiere a new song and music video called "Inspirational Significance/Hyper-Victim/Private Vice, Public Benefit", taken from their upcoming new album "Indoctrination". The record will be out in stores March 20th through Armageddon.

Check out now "Inspirational Significance/Hyper-Victim/Private Vice, Public Benefit" below.


Explains vocalist Katerina Economou:

“We spent an afternoon shooting with our friend Seby X Martinez, who we met while working on some great projects with TROMA. The idea for the video originally came from watching a video of QVC Bloopers and it snowballed from there into this absurdist, Millennial, infomercial fever dream. The video loosely fits into the theme of our full-length, Indoctrination, but definitely more of a tongue-in-cheek approach visually.”

