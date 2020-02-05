Oath of Damnation Premiere New Song "I Curse Thee, O Lord!" From Upcoming New Album "Fury and Malevolence"
Australian blackened death metal band Oath of Damnation premiere a new song entitled "I Curse Thee, O Lord!", taken from their upcoming new album "Fury and Malevolence", which will be out in stores March 13 via Gore House Productions.
Check out now "I Curse Thee, O Lord!" below.
