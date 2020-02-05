Lindemann (Rammstein, Hypocrisy, Etc.) Premiere Pornographic New Music Video For “Platz Eins”

Band Photo: Rammstein (?)

Lindemann (Rammstein, Hypocrisy, etc.) premiere a new music video for their song “Platz Eins“. The NSFW censored version of the video is streaming below, while the pornographic uncensored version is available via visit-x.net HERE (fee required).

Lindemann have the following touring lined up at the moment:

02/06 Cologne, GER – E-Werk (tickets)

02/08 Vienna, AUT – Gasometer (tickets)

02/10 Prague, CZE – O2 Unviersum (tickets)

02/12 Offenbach, GER – Stadthalle (tickets)

02/14 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee (tickets)

02/17 Munich, GER – Zenith (tickets)

02/19 Dubendorg, SWI – Samsung Hall (tickets)

02/21 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia (tickets)

02/23 London, UK – O2 Forum (tickets)

02/27 Sundbyberg, SWE – Annexet (tickets)

02/29 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall (tickets)

03/02 St. Petersburg, RUS – Sibur Arena (tickets)

03/04 Minsk, BEL – Sport Palace

03/06 Kyiv, UKR – Stereo Plaza (tickets)

03/09 Ekaterinburg, RUS – Expo (tickets)

03/12 Krasnodar, RUS – SP Olymp (tickets)

03/15 Moscow, RUS – VTB Arena (tickets)

03/17 Novosibirsk, RUS – Expocenter