Lindemann (Rammstein, Hypocrisy, Etc.) Premiere Pornographic New Music Video For “Platz Eins”
Lindemann (Rammstein, Hypocrisy, etc.) premiere a new music video for their song “Platz Eins“. The NSFW censored version of the video is streaming below, while the pornographic uncensored version is available via visit-x.net HERE (fee required).
Lindemann have the following touring lined up at the moment:
02/06 Cologne, GER – E-Werk (tickets)
02/08 Vienna, AUT – Gasometer (tickets)
02/10 Prague, CZE – O2 Unviersum (tickets)
02/12 Offenbach, GER – Stadthalle (tickets)
02/14 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee (tickets)
02/17 Munich, GER – Zenith (tickets)
02/19 Dubendorg, SWI – Samsung Hall (tickets)
02/21 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia (tickets)
02/23 London, UK – O2 Forum (tickets)
02/27 Sundbyberg, SWE – Annexet (tickets)
02/29 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall (tickets)
03/02 St. Petersburg, RUS – Sibur Arena (tickets)
03/04 Minsk, BEL – Sport Palace
03/06 Kyiv, UKR – Stereo Plaza (tickets)
03/09 Ekaterinburg, RUS – Expo (tickets)
03/12 Krasnodar, RUS – SP Olymp (tickets)
03/15 Moscow, RUS – VTB Arena (tickets)
03/17 Novosibirsk, RUS – Expocenter
