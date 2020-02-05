Jinjer Premiere New Live Video For “On The Top” - Reveal 2020 Tour Dates

A new official live video for Jinjer‘s “On The Top”, captured during a November 08th, 2019 live performance in Kiev, Ukraine, has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The track itself is of off the band’s latest outing, “Macro“.

Jinjer have the below live dates lined up for 2020:

02/29 Tel Aviv, ISR – Reading 3

03/03 Adelaide, AUS – Lion Arts Factory

03/04 Belconnen, AUS – The Basement Canberra

03/05 Melbourne, AUS – Max Watt’s

03/06 Sydney, AUS – Manning

03/07 Brisbane, AUS – The Zoo

03/10 San Salvador, SLV – Buhos

03/11 Guatemala City, GTM – Rock Ol Vuh

03/13 Monterrey – Cafe Iguana

03/14 Guadalajara – Foro Independencia

03/15 Mexico City – Hell & Heaven Festival

03/17 San Jose, CR – El Grinch

03/18 Bogota, COL – Ace Of Spades

03/19 Lima, PER – La Oficina

03/21 Santiago de Chile, CHL – Blondie

03/22 Buenos Aires, ARG – Teatro Flores

03/24 Montevideo, URY – Music Box

03/27 Limeira, BRA – Bar Da Montanha

03/28 Sao Paulo, BRA – Carioca Club

04/10 Vienna, AUT – Impericon Festival

04/11 Leipzig, GER – Impericon Festival

04/12 Oberndorf, GER – Eastercross Festival

04/14 Besancon, FRA- La Rodia

04/15 Strasbourg, FRA – La Laiterie

04/16 Dunkerque, FRA – 4 Ecluses

04/17 Durbuy, BEL – Durbuy Rock Festival

04/18 Oberhausen, GER – Impericon Festival

04/19 Munich, GER – Impericon Festival

With Suicide Silence & Toothgrinder:

04/23 San Francisco, CA – The Filmore (tickets)

04/24 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater (tickets)

04/25 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues (tickets)

04/26 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom (tickets)

04/28 Houston, TX – House Of Blues (tickets)

04/29 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues (tickets)

04/30 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall (tickets)

05/02 Concord, NC – Epicenter Festival (no Suicide Silence) (tickets)

05/03 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa (tickets)

05/05 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw (tickets)

05/06 Boston, MA – House Of Blues (tickets)

05/07 Silver Spring, MD – The Filmore Silver Spring (tickets)

05/10 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl (tickets)

05/12 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater (tickets)

05/13 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl (tickets)

05/15 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival (Jinjer only) (tickets)

05/16 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II (tickets)

05/17 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues (tickets)

05/19 Minneapolis, MN – The Filmore Minneapolis (tickets)

05/20 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater (tickets)

05/22 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater (tickets)

05/23 Denver, CO – Summit (tickets)

Jinjer:

06/12 Interlaken, SWI – Greenfield

06/13 Nickelsdorf, AUT – Novarock

06/20 Copenhagen, DEN – Copenhell

06/21 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest

06/25 Madrid, SPA – Rock The Night

06/26 Oslo, NOR – Tons Of Rock

06/27 Helsinki, FIN – Tuska

06/28 Spalene Porici, CZE – Basinfire Fest

07/02 Viveiro, SPA – Resurrection Fest

07/03 Ballenstedt, GER – Rockharz

07/04 Ieper, BEL – Ieper Fest

07/09 Gävle, SWE – Gefle Metal Fest

07/17 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo Metal Fest

07/27 Oulu, FIN – Qstock

07/30 Tolmin, SLO – Metal Days

08/01 Lustenau, AUT – Szene Open Air

08/07 Villena, SPA – Leyendas del Rock

08/08 Walton On Trent, UK – Bloodstock

08/12-15 DE – Dinkelsbühl, GER – Summer Breeze

08/15 Sulingen, GER – Reload