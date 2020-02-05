Jinjer Premiere New Live Video For “On The Top” - Reveal 2020 Tour Dates
A new official live video for Jinjer‘s “On The Top”, captured during a November 08th, 2019 live performance in Kiev, Ukraine, has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The track itself is of off the band’s latest outing, “Macro“.
Jinjer have the below live dates lined up for 2020:
02/29 Tel Aviv, ISR – Reading 3
03/03 Adelaide, AUS – Lion Arts Factory
03/04 Belconnen, AUS – The Basement Canberra
03/05 Melbourne, AUS – Max Watt’s
03/06 Sydney, AUS – Manning
03/07 Brisbane, AUS – The Zoo
03/10 San Salvador, SLV – Buhos
03/11 Guatemala City, GTM – Rock Ol Vuh
03/13 Monterrey – Cafe Iguana
03/14 Guadalajara – Foro Independencia
03/15 Mexico City – Hell & Heaven Festival
03/17 San Jose, CR – El Grinch
03/18 Bogota, COL – Ace Of Spades
03/19 Lima, PER – La Oficina
03/21 Santiago de Chile, CHL – Blondie
03/22 Buenos Aires, ARG – Teatro Flores
03/24 Montevideo, URY – Music Box
03/27 Limeira, BRA – Bar Da Montanha
03/28 Sao Paulo, BRA – Carioca Club
04/10 Vienna, AUT – Impericon Festival
04/11 Leipzig, GER – Impericon Festival
04/12 Oberndorf, GER – Eastercross Festival
04/14 Besancon, FRA- La Rodia
04/15 Strasbourg, FRA – La Laiterie
04/16 Dunkerque, FRA – 4 Ecluses
04/17 Durbuy, BEL – Durbuy Rock Festival
04/18 Oberhausen, GER – Impericon Festival
04/19 Munich, GER – Impericon Festival
With Suicide Silence & Toothgrinder:
04/23 San Francisco, CA – The Filmore (tickets)
04/24 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater (tickets)
04/25 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues (tickets)
04/26 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom (tickets)
04/28 Houston, TX – House Of Blues (tickets)
04/29 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues (tickets)
04/30 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall (tickets)
05/02 Concord, NC – Epicenter Festival (no Suicide Silence) (tickets)
05/03 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa (tickets)
05/05 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw (tickets)
05/06 Boston, MA – House Of Blues (tickets)
05/07 Silver Spring, MD – The Filmore Silver Spring (tickets)
05/10 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl (tickets)
05/12 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater (tickets)
05/13 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl (tickets)
05/15 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival (Jinjer only) (tickets)
05/16 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II (tickets)
05/17 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues (tickets)
05/19 Minneapolis, MN – The Filmore Minneapolis (tickets)
05/20 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater (tickets)
05/22 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater (tickets)
05/23 Denver, CO – Summit (tickets)
Jinjer:
06/12 Interlaken, SWI – Greenfield
06/13 Nickelsdorf, AUT – Novarock
06/20 Copenhagen, DEN – Copenhell
06/21 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
06/25 Madrid, SPA – Rock The Night
06/26 Oslo, NOR – Tons Of Rock
06/27 Helsinki, FIN – Tuska
06/28 Spalene Porici, CZE – Basinfire Fest
07/02 Viveiro, SPA – Resurrection Fest
07/03 Ballenstedt, GER – Rockharz
07/04 Ieper, BEL – Ieper Fest
07/09 Gävle, SWE – Gefle Metal Fest
07/17 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo Metal Fest
07/27 Oulu, FIN – Qstock
07/30 Tolmin, SLO – Metal Days
08/01 Lustenau, AUT – Szene Open Air
08/07 Villena, SPA – Leyendas del Rock
08/08 Walton On Trent, UK – Bloodstock
08/12-15 DE – Dinkelsbühl, GER – Summer Breeze
08/15 Sulingen, GER – Reload
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Black Dahlia Murder Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Lindemann Premiere Pornographic New Music Video
0 Comments on "Jinjer Premiere New Live Video For “On The Top”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.