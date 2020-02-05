The Black Dahlia Murder Premiere Title Track From Upcoming New Album "Verminous"

The Black Dahlia Murder‘s new album has been dubbed “Verminous” and will land in stores via Metal Blade on April 17th. The group’s guitarist Brandon Ellis helmed the production duties at his own home studio, the Shred Light District. The album's title track has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comments frontman Trevor Strnad of the upcoming record:

“I think this is the biggest evolutionary leap we’ve ever taken from one album to the next. We stoked the creative fires with 2017’s ‘Nightbringers‘ and it’s gone much further now in ‘Verminous‘. It’s a very colorful, moody, and charismatic album that experiments with new sounds and ideas without losing the cutthroat Black Dahlia edge. There is a lot of minutiae to digest. Plenty of delicious little Easter eggs woven into the fabric of each song. Each one is a living, breathing entity that will stand on its own as some of the best music this band has ever created.”

Speaking of the inspiration for the album's title, Strnad explains:

“We, members of our beloved and hidden world of the heavy metal underground teeming just below the surface, are the verminous. The rats and roaches looming in the cracks and crevices of this fallen world. We are the pariahs that the world of normality finds loathsome and obscene. We are the carriers of a plague of knowledge so vile that it could bring the unsuspecting mankind to its knees. Always the underdogs. Our love for this music and what it means to our lives is foolishly underestimated.

The outside world of religion-warped ‘normalcy’ is the opposing viewpoint. We are the ultimate antagonist to their archaic ways of thought, the dreamers of the nightmares that shake them to their very core. Although we are but lowly vermin to them, the unseen and underestimated, our numbers are millions strong. We cast aside their ways and prefer to take solace in the hidden realm of the underground where the dark fruits of free thought can be enjoyed. We are our own Gods. The responsibility of our actions is ours alone.”