Exclusive
Ethir Anduin Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Agony" From Upcoming New Album "Pathway To Eternity. The Agony"
Russian black/doom metal/hardcore band Ethir Anduin have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song and lyric video "The Agony", taken from their upcoming new album "Pathway To Eternity. The Agony", which will be out in stores March 16th via Satanath Records' label-partner Grimm Distribution.
Check out now "The Agony" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Ethir Anduin Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.