Exclusive

Ethir Anduin Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Agony" From Upcoming New Album "Pathway To Eternity. The Agony"

Russian black/doom metal/hardcore band Ethir Anduin have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song and lyric video "The Agony", taken from their upcoming new album "Pathway To Eternity. The Agony", which will be out in stores March 16th via Satanath Records' label-partner Grimm Distribution.

Check out now "The Agony" below.



