Chaos Premiere New Single & Music Video "Rise From the Ashes"
Indian-based thrash metal act Chaos premiere a new single and music video titled "Rise From the Ashes". The thrashy groove metal outfit was formed in 2005 and currently consists of JK (vocals), Nikhil N R (guitar), Vishnu (bass), and Manu Krishnan (drums).
Check out now "Rise From the Ashes" below.
