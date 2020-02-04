Chaos Premiere New Single & Music Video "Rise From the Ashes"

Indian-based thrash metal act Chaos premiere a new single and music video titled "Rise From the Ashes". The thrashy groove metal outfit was formed in 2005 and currently consists of JK (vocals), Nikhil N R (guitar), Vishnu (bass), and Manu Krishnan (drums).

Check out now "Rise From the Ashes" below.