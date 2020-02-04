Carnosus Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Deceptive Authority" From Upcoming New Album "Dogma of the Deceased"

Swedish melodic death/thrash band Carnosus premiere a new song and lyric video "Deceptive Authority", taken from their upcoming new album "Dogma of the Deceased". Their debut full-length will be co-released on March 13th by Satanath Records (Russia) and Shirley Road Records (U.S.).

Check out now "Deceptive Authority" below.



