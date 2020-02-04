Carnosus Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Deceptive Authority" From Upcoming New Album "Dogma of the Deceased"
Swedish melodic death/thrash band Carnosus premiere a new song and lyric video "Deceptive Authority", taken from their upcoming new album "Dogma of the Deceased". Their debut full-length will be co-released on March 13th by Satanath Records (Russia) and Shirley Road Records (U.S.).
Check out now "Deceptive Authority" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fleshgod Apocalypse Added To Brutal Assault Lineup
- Next Article:
Chaos Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Carnosus Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.