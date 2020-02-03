Fleshgod Apocalpyse Plus Others Added To Brutal Assault Line-up
Fleshgod Apocalypse, Municipal Waste or Red Fang were added to the second half of the Brutal
Assault lineup. Other bands added include: Darkest Hour, Denial Of God, Exhumed, M.O.D., Necrot, Pentagram, Soreption and Valkyrja.
