Exclusive

Inhuman Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Last Prophet" From Upcoming New Album "Unseen Dead"

Costa Rican death metal band Inhuman have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song and lyric video "The Last Prophet", taken from their impending new album "Unseen Dead", which will be co-released by atanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) with Sevared Records (USA) on March 15th.

Check out now "The Last Prophet" below.



