Orphans of Doom Premiere New Song "New Ishtar" From Upcoming New Album "II"
Missourian sludged-out psychedelic doom outfit Orphans of Doom premiere a new song entitled "New Ishtar", taken from their upcoming new album "II", which will be out in stores February 28th via The Company.
Check out now "New Ishtar" below.
