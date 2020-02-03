Ossaert Premiere New Song "IV" From Upcoming New Album "Bedehuis"
Dutch black metal unit Ossaert premiere a new song entitled "IV", taken from their upcoming new album "Bedehuis", which will be released on February 14th by Argento Records.
Check out now "IV" below.
