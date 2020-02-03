Black Crown Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Lahamu: The Awakening" From Upcoming New Album "Caverns Of Thantifaxath"

U.S. black metal band Black Crown premiere a new song entitled "Lahamu: The Awakening", taken from their upcoming new album "Caverns Of Thantifaxath", which will be out in stores March 14th via Satanath Records, More Hate Productions and The End Of Time Records.

Check out now "Lahamu: The Awakening" below.



