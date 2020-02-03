Watch Every Time I Die Perform New Track Live In London

Fan-filmed live footage of Every Time I Die performing a new song titled “Planet Shit” live during their recent European/UK tour can be streamed below. It's is one of several songs the Buffalo, NY band have played live in advance from the album during their recent live appearances.

Every Time I Die entered the studio this past week to officially begin tracking their new effort with producer Will Putney (Norma Jean, Body Count) once again behind the boards.