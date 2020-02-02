Interview

Une Misere Opens Up About Debut Album, Music Videos And Iceland

The great thing about the internet is that it's enabled not just fans, but labels to discover bands from all over the world. We're now seeing bands from such places as Ukraine, Moldova and Estonia break into the metal spotlight, whereas not so long ago, it was rare to find a band who weren't from an English speaking country, Germany or Sweden. One such country which now has a growing number of interesting artists is Iceland, thanks to its viking heritage and breath taking if cold scenery, perfect for heavy metal.

Recently, Une Misere, another group from the small Scandinavian country, released their debut album, "Sermon" through Nuclear Blast, a label which has seen its roster display great loyalty and in turn, receive much promotion. Since the release of the record, the band has gone on tour with Darkest Hour and next month will be embarking on a run across North America with Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex and Fit For An Autopsy. During the trek with Darkest Hour, I caught up with vocalist Jón Már Ásbjörnsson to discuss the record, promotion for the album and Iceland itself. You can watch the interview in full below, with a transcript to follow.