Gojira’s Mario Duplantier Shares His New Drum Solo Composition “Minotaur”

Gojira’s drummer Mario Duplantier has shared a new drum solo titled ‘Minotaur‘ streaming via YouTube for you below.

Says Mario Duplantier of it:

“Here is another drum composition I recently created. I named it “ Minotaur”. This solo has been composed around a drum pattern I particularly love, the alternate single stroke roll “between the hands and the feet”. I’ve never used it with Gojira, but this effect can be spectacular.”