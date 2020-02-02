Gojira’s Mario Duplantier Shares His New Drum Solo Composition “Minotaur”
Gojira’s drummer Mario Duplantier has shared a new drum solo titled ‘Minotaur‘ streaming via YouTube for you below.
Says Mario Duplantier of it:
“Here is another drum composition I recently created. I named it “ Minotaur”. This solo has been composed around a drum pattern I particularly love, the alternate single stroke roll “between the hands and the feet”. I’ve never used it with Gojira, but this effect can be spectacular.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Gojira’s Mario Duplantier Shares His New Drum Solo"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.