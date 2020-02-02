Headline News
Bassist Josh Pappe (D.R.I., Gang Green Etc.) Has Passed Away, Age 53
Crossover thrash bassist Josh Pappe, who played on two crucial albums for D.R.I., has passed away at the age of 53. As of press time, no cause of death has been revealed. Pappe who was in D.R.I. from 1983 -1984, and 1985 -1998 played on both legendary albums for the genre "Crossover" and "4 of A Kind" as well as Gang Green's " Can't Live Without It". We send our condolences out to Josh Pappe’s family and friends.
