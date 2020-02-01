Mercyful Fate & Danzig To Headline Psycho Las Vegas 2020
Psycho Las Vegas 2020 announces full line-up to include headliners Mercyful Fate and Danzig. The eclectic grouping of bands range from Mayhem to T.S.O.L. to Satyricon to Pinback.
Three day passes are expected to sell out soon.
