Mercyful Fate To Headline The 25th Anniversary Of Brutal Assault



After previous highlight appearances by Motörhead and Slayer at Brutal Assault, their 25th anniversary will be highlighted by the historic and godlike, Mercyful Fate.

Here's a list of confirmed acts so far:

1914, THE AGONIST, ALCEST, ARCTURUS, AS I LAY DYING, ASPHYX, ATARI TEENAGE RIOT, AUTHOR & PUNISHER, BENIGHTED, BEYOND CREATION, BLOOD INCANTATION, BLOODBATH, BUTCHER BABIES, CATTLE DECAPITATION, CRADLE OF FILTH, DARK FUNERAL, DESPISED ICON, DEVIN TOWNSEND, DRACONIS INFERNUM, EVOKEN, EXCREMENTORY GRINDFUCKERS, EXHORDER, FEVER 333, FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY, FRONTIERER, FUELED BY FIRE, HAVOK, HENTAI CORPORATION, IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT, KATATONIA, KVELERTAK, LIFE OF AGONY, MANES, MASS INFECTION, MAYHEM, ME AND THAT MAN, MELT-BANANA, MERCYFUL FATE, MYRKUR, MYSTICUM, NAILED TO OBSCURITY, NECROPHOBIC, NOCTURNUS AD, OBITUARY, OTTONE PESANTE, PARADISE LOST, PENSÉES NOCTURNES, PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS PERFORMING A VULGAR DISPLAY OF PANTERA, PSYKUP, RAZOR, RING OF SATURN, SACRED REICH, SHADOW OF INTENT, SIGH, SOEN, STATIC–X, STRIGOI, SUFFOCATION, TERROR TOXIC HOLOCAUST, UADA, VADER, VENOM, WHILE SHE SLEEPS, WORMROT