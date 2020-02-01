Kreator Added As Headliner To Mexico Metal Fest V



The final jewel to the trinity of German thrash metal was added to Mexico Metal Fest V, that which is Kreator!

The monstrous line-up now consists of the following bands:

Kreator

Mayhem

Sodom

Entombed A.D.

Immolation

Destruction

Pentagram

Tankard

Batushka

Cenotaph

Total Death

Cemican

Dark Matter

Intoxxxicated

Anima Tempo

Oversteel

Ancestry

Fightback