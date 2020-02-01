Kreator Added As Headliner To Mexico Metal Fest V
The final jewel to the trinity of German thrash metal was added to Mexico Metal Fest V, that which is Kreator!
The monstrous line-up now consists of the following bands:
Kreator
Mayhem
Sodom
Entombed A.D.
Immolation
Destruction
Pentagram
Tankard
Batushka
Cenotaph
Total Death
Cemican
Dark Matter
Intoxxxicated
Anima Tempo
Oversteel
Ancestry
Fightback
What's Next?
