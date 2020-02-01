Reflections Premiere New Song & Lyric Video “Samsara”
Reflections premiere a new lyric video for their song “Samsara“. The song is the second to land ahead of the group’s new record “Willow“, which will be out in stores on February 20th. The group also lately announced their first show in several years. It will take place at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul, MN on April 10th.
