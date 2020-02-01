Lorna Shore Premiere “King Ov Deception” Video Featuring Former-Vocalist CJ McCreery
Lorna Shore premiere a video for their track“King Ov Deception” streaming via YouTube for you below. The music video accompanies the release of the band’s new album “Immortal“.
The groups decision to release the reord has is caused some controversy given the inclusion of Lorna Shore's now ex-vocalist CJ McCreery. He was fired last month in the wake of allegations of abusive behavior being made by several girls. In addition to the new release featuring McCreery‘s vocals, the let go former frontman also appears in this latest clip.
The group’s drummer Austin Archey commented of that:
“To celebrate the release day of ‘Immortal,’ we have for you the official music video for ‘King Ov Deception.’ The video was shot in late 2019 by our long time collaborator Joey Durango. He worked hard to make us a beautiful visual for this song, and we hope you enjoy it.”
