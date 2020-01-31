Anvil Posts New Music Video "Legal At Last" Online
Anvil have released their new music video "Legal At Last," the title track from their upcoming album. "'Legal At Last is our way of telling the public: 'It’s okay, Anvil are okay, you’re allowed to like us at last!'" states Lips
"Legal At Last" will be released via AFM Records and the album will be available as digipak, digital, black vinyl and some limited colored vinyl. Check out the video below.
