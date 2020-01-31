Testament Reveals More Details Of New Album "Titans Of Creation"

Band Photo: Testament (?)

The time has arrived for legendary Bay Area thrash metal giants Testament to unleash new thunder to the masses and reveal their thirteenth studio album, "Titans Of Creation," which will be released on April 3rd via Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band have released the debut single from the record alongside a lyric video. Check out "Night Of The Witch" below.

Chuck Billy comments, "It has been months since the final mixing of 'Titans Of Creation' and we are eager for fans to hear it. We feel that we put a lot into this record and at the end of the day it is a Testament record that stands on its own. We are very proud of 'Titans Of Creation.'

"'Night Of The Witch’ uses old school lyrics about witches chanting in the moonlight and casting spells. The beauty of this song is that I worked in Eric's vocals into the chorus. I wanted to incorporate him as he does DRAGONLORD and this song was a perfect match. It is a heavy song and a great way to introduce everyone to Titans Of Creation".

Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

Titans Of Creation will be available in the following formats

* CD Jewelcase

* Vinyl + CD Mail-Order Box Set

* Vinyl Black Vinyl

* Vinyl Picture Disc

* Fire Element Limited Edition Vinyl

* Air Element Limited Edition Vinyl

* Water Element Limited Edition Vinyl

Tracklisting:

1. Children Of The Next Level

2. WWIII

3. Dream Deceiver

4. Night Of The Witch

5. City Of Angels

6. Ishtar's Gate

7. Symptoms

8. False Prophet

9. The Healers

10. Code Of Hammurabi

11. Curse Of Osiris

12. Catacombs