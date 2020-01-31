Kill The Lights (Ex-Bullet For My Valentine, Etc.) Ink Deal w/ Fearless Records - Premiere New Song “Shed My Skin”

Band Photo: Throw The Fight (?)

Kill The Lights have officially inked a deal with Fearless Records. The band feature ex-Bullet For My Valentine drummer Michael “Moose” Thomas, ex-Throw The Fight singer James Clark, Still Remains guitarist Jordan Whelan and Threat Signal guitarist Travis Montgomery. A new song and music video called “Shed My Skin” has premiered via YouTube and can be streamed below.

Explains James Clark:

“‘Shed My Skin‘ is about accepting the ‘real’ you and being comfortable with yourself. It’s about understanding that we are all broken and we are all flawed. We need to stop struggling in silence and need to reach out and ask for help before it’s too late.

I personally struggle with anxiety, depression, and self-esteem issues, and some days life can be too much and I’m ok admitting that — because that is the true me. As the lyrics say, ‘I’m not bleeding. I’m just broken, and ready to shed my skin.’ We are all the same — I am you.”