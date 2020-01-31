Lord Dying Premiere New Music Video For “Freed From The Pressures Of Time”
A new official music video for Lord Dying‘s song “Freed From The Pressures Of Time” has recently premiered on YouTube. That track is taken from their latest album, “Mysterium Tremendum“, which is out in stores now.
Says vocalist/guitarist Erik Olson about it:
“The video was filmed on location in the countries that made up former Yugoslavia. It highlights both the beauty and strangeness of Spomenik (WW2) monuments, some of which have been forgotten by the sands of time. Enjoy!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Be//gotten Premiere New Track & Music Video
- Next Article:
Kill The Lights (Ex-BFMV, Etc.) Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Lord Dying Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.