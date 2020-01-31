Lord Dying Premiere New Music Video For “Freed From The Pressures Of Time”

A new official music video for Lord Dying‘s song “Freed From The Pressures Of Time” has recently premiered on YouTube. That track is taken from their latest album, “Mysterium Tremendum“, which is out in stores now.





Says vocalist/guitarist Erik Olson about it:

“The video was filmed on location in the countries that made up former Yugoslavia. It highlights both the beauty and strangeness of Spomenik (WW2) monuments, some of which have been forgotten by the sands of time. Enjoy!”