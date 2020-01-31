Be//gotten Premiere New Track & Music Video “Hopeless Romance”
Be//gotten premiere a new music video for their song “Hopeless Romance” streaming via YouTube below. That track will be available on the group’s full-length debut, “< love/loathe/lust 3“, out in stores February 28th on Attila singer Chris Fronzak‘s Stay Sick Recordings.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Testament Premiere New Track “Night Of The Witch”
- Next Article:
Lord Dying Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Be//gotten Premiere New Track & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.