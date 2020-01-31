Testament Premiere New Track “Night Of The Witch” From Upcoming Album “Titans Of Creation“

Band Photo: Testament (?)

Testament premiere the first new track from their impending new record “Titans Of Creation“. See below to stream “Night Of The Witch” via YouTube. Said album will be out in stores April 03rd via Nuclear Blast.

Next month will see the band overseas for the below European/UK tour with Exodus and Death Angel.

02/06 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio

02/07 Stockholm, SWE – Arenan Fryshuset

02/10 Helsinki, FIN – The Circus

02/11 Tampere, FIN – Pakkahuone

02/13 Hamburg, GER – Docks

02/14 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle

02/15 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

02/16 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli

02/18 Berlin, GER – Huxleys

02/19 Wroclaw, POL – Orbita Hall

02/20 Vienna, AUT – Arena

02/21 Munich, GER – Backstage

02/22 Filderstadt, GER – Filharmonie

02/25 Milano, ITA – Live Club

02/27 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

02/28 Madrid, SPA – Palaxio Vistalegre

02/29 Toulouse, FRA – Bikini

03/01 Paris, FRA – Elysee Montmartre

03/03 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

03/04 Dublin, IRE – National Stadium

03/06 London, UK – The Forum

03/07 Manchester, UK – Academy

03/08 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

03/10 Brussels, BEL – AB

03/11 Hannover, GER – Capitol