Testament Premiere New Track “Night Of The Witch” From Upcoming Album “Titans Of Creation“
Testament premiere the first new track from their impending new record “Titans Of Creation“. See below to stream “Night Of The Witch” via YouTube. Said album will be out in stores April 03rd via Nuclear Blast.
Next month will see the band overseas for the below European/UK tour with Exodus and Death Angel.
02/06 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio
02/07 Stockholm, SWE – Arenan Fryshuset
02/10 Helsinki, FIN – The Circus
02/11 Tampere, FIN – Pakkahuone
02/13 Hamburg, GER – Docks
02/14 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle
02/15 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
02/16 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli
02/18 Berlin, GER – Huxleys
02/19 Wroclaw, POL – Orbita Hall
02/20 Vienna, AUT – Arena
02/21 Munich, GER – Backstage
02/22 Filderstadt, GER – Filharmonie
02/25 Milano, ITA – Live Club
02/27 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
02/28 Madrid, SPA – Palaxio Vistalegre
02/29 Toulouse, FRA – Bikini
03/01 Paris, FRA – Elysee Montmartre
03/03 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
03/04 Dublin, IRE – National Stadium
03/06 London, UK – The Forum
03/07 Manchester, UK – Academy
03/08 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
03/10 Brussels, BEL – AB
03/11 Hannover, GER – Capitol
