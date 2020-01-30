Barishi Premiere New Single “Blood Aurora” From Upcoming Album “Old Smoke”
Barishi‘s new record “Old Smoke” willland in stores April 24th, but the group already premiere a first track from it titled “Blood Aurora“, streaming for you via YouTube below.
Tell Barishi about their new single:
“‘Blood Aurora‘ was one of the first songs we wrote and recorded for our new album ‘Old Smoke.’ The writing process felt very natural and fresh to us. The song really came together after playing it on a tour we were doing with Tombs. We feel as though this is a solid representation as where we are now as a band and the new record as a whole.”
