Dead Tired (Alexisonfire) Premiere Animated Music Video For “White Caps” Video
Dead Tired (Alexisonfire) premiere an animated music video for their song“White Caps“. The clip takes inspiration from William Gibson‘s 1984 sci-fi novel, ‘Neuromancer‘.
Comments Andrew Pierce who helmed the animation:
“I wanted to play with the lyrics, ‘I thought I was free of it but it sucked me back in.’ and bring them to life visually.”
