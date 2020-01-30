The Amity Affliction Premiere New Track “Catatonia”
A new song from The Amity Affliction titled “Catatonia” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. It’s taken from the band's impending new record “Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them“, out in stores February 21st through Pure Noise.
Comments frontman Ahren Stringer of this latest track:
“If you listen carefully, you’ll hear this is a sister track to ‘All My Friends Are Dead‘. We wrote it to bookend the album and keep it heavy fuckin’ metal. Lyrically, I think it ties the whole theme of the album together and wraps up what Joel [Birch] is trying to get across. Even though everything might seem perfect from the outside, sometimes being broken on the inside can never truly be fixed.”
