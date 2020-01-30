Volumes Premiere New Song & Music Video “holywater” - Reunite w/ Former Frontman Michael Barr

Following the the firing of their singer Gus Farias and recently announced exit of guitarist Diego Farias, Volumes premiere a new track and music video called “holywater“. The track finds the group rejoined by ex-vocalist Michael Barr.

You can catch Volumes with Barr live onstage on their upcoming European/UK run with Born Of Osiris, Oceans Ate Alaska and Defying Decay. Below's where that trek will stop:

03/03 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse

03/04 Birmingham, UK – Asylum

03/05 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

03/06 London, UK – The Dome

03/07 Bournemouth, UK – The Old Fire Station

03/09 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka

03/10 Koln, GER – Gebaude 9

03/11 Paris, FRA – Le Backstage

03/12 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat

03/13 Berlin, GER – Galaxy

03/15 Hamburg, GER – Knust

03/16 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

03/18 Munchen, GER – Strom

03/19 Milano, ITA – Circolo Svolta

03/21 Jablunkov, CZE – Rock Cafe Southock

03/22 Wien, AUT – Szene