Volumes Premiere New Song & Music Video “holywater” - Reunite w/ Former Frontman Michael Barr
Following the the firing of their singer Gus Farias and recently announced exit of guitarist Diego Farias, Volumes premiere a new track and music video called “holywater“. The track finds the group rejoined by ex-vocalist Michael Barr.
You can catch Volumes with Barr live onstage on their upcoming European/UK run with Born Of Osiris, Oceans Ate Alaska and Defying Decay. Below's where that trek will stop:
03/03 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse
03/04 Birmingham, UK – Asylum
03/05 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
03/06 London, UK – The Dome
03/07 Bournemouth, UK – The Old Fire Station
03/09 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka
03/10 Koln, GER – Gebaude 9
03/11 Paris, FRA – Le Backstage
03/12 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat
03/13 Berlin, GER – Galaxy
03/15 Hamburg, GER – Knust
03/16 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
03/18 Munchen, GER – Strom
03/19 Milano, ITA – Circolo Svolta
03/21 Jablunkov, CZE – Rock Cafe Southock
03/22 Wien, AUT – Szene
