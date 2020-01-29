Headline News

Absu Announces Break Up

American black metal veterans Absu has announced that they are no more. A post on social media from drummer and vocalist Proscriptor McGovern reads as follows:

"After meager deliberation and zero remorse, I have decided to dissolve ABSU after three decades of existence. Collectively and universally speaking, this decision is finite due to insoluble circumstances, which has led to this ultimate result. No amount of time, exertion, formula or fashion can alter my verdict.

"Refusing to further comment on the subject, I leave thee with the following enchantment:

"{Vii} For there are bitter waters of Chaos held immobile under (the) ground – And the Sovereigns, who personify them, reign over Opacities and Beyond.

"[II] Beseech these All-Begetters in darkness, outside the circles of time. In Chaos’ sleight of hand, the Deep will respond.”

"{Vi} Never Blow Out The Eastern Candle – Proscriptor McGovern (Russ R. Givens)"



Absu formed in 1989 in Plano, Texas and released their debut full length, "Barathrum: V.I.T.R.I.O.L." in 1993. After their acclaimed 2001 album, "Tara," the band went on hiatus for five years before returning, eventually releasing an eponymous album in 2009.