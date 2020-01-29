Temple of Void Premiere New Song "Ravenous Eyes In The Distance" From Upcoming New Album "The World That Was"
Detroit death/doom outfit Temple of Void premiere a new song entitled "Ravenous Eyes In The Distance", taken from their upcoming new album "The World That Was", which will be out in stores March 27th.
Check out now "Ravenous Eyes In The Distance" below.
