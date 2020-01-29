Bütcher Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "666 Goats Carry My Chariot"
Belgian thrash metal outfit Bütcher premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "666 Goats Carry My Chariot", which will be out in stores 31st of January via Osmose Productions.
Check out now "666 Goats Carry My Chariot" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Panopticon/Aerial Ruin New Full-Album Streaming
- Next Article:
Neck Of The Woods Premiere New Song & Video
0 Comments on "Bütcher Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.