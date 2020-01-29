Bütcher Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "666 Goats Carry My Chariot"

Belgian thrash metal outfit Bütcher premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "666 Goats Carry My Chariot", which will be out in stores 31st of January via Osmose Productions.

Check out now "666 Goats Carry My Chariot" in its entirety below.