Dokken Announces US Tour Dates With Lynch Mob

American heavy metal veterans Dokken has revealed the tour dates for the previously announced trek which will see the group supported by Lita Ford and Lynch mob. This will be a special tour as Dokken's encore performances will feature former guitarist George Lynch joining them on stage.

The initial tour dates are as follows:

March 6 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Live *

March 7 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center *

March 8 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center *

March 28 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre *

April 25 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater *

May 30 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Street *

June 6 - Sunbury, PA - Spyglass Ridge Winery *

June 7 - St, Louis, MO - Hollywood, Casino Amphitheater

August 21-22 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go *

September 19 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Fest (Sunken Garden Theater)

* Don Dokken / George Lynch encore performance