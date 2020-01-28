"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Firewind Recording New Album; Posts Studio Video Online

posted Jan 28, 2020 at 10:13 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Firewind

Band Photo: Firewind (?)

Greek power metal veterans Firewind has confirmed that they are currently working on a new album, which will be their first since 2017's, "Immortals." A message from guitarist Gus G. reads as follows:

"In between our tours, we’ve been recording a new Firewind album which is coming out in 2020. We’re currently putting the finishing touches on it. Here’s some footage from the drum recordings, as well as the guitars I used on the album."

