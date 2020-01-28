Viscera Posts New Music Video "Immersed In Ire" Online
UK death metal powerhouse, Viscera, have premiered a music video for their new song "Immersed In Ire". The track is from the group's forthcoming debut album, "Obsidian," which will see a March 6 release via Unique Leader. Watch the clip below.
Obsidian sees the band, which features a veteran lineup that includes ex - Sylosis and Heart Of A Coward vocalist Jamie Graham as well as former members of Martyr Defiled and Abhorrent Decimation, immediately establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in extreme metal. The nine track effort showcases all of the fearless brutality, thrilling technicality, and song writing maturity that one would expect from musicians of their pedigree.
The album was mixed and mastered by Michael Leo Valeri (Brand of Sacrifice) with artwork being provided by Shindy Reehal (Ingested, Harbinger).
Tracklisting:
1. Delilah
2. Immersed In Ire
3. Lamb To The Slaughter
4. Carpe Noctem
5. Affliction
6. Hammers And Nails
7. Lilith
8. Obsidian
9. Silentium
