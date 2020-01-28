Assassin Posts New Song "No More Lies" Online
Germany-based thrash commando, Assassin, will release their new album, "Bestia Immundis," on February 7 via Massacre Records. A lyric video for new single, "No More Lies," can be found below.
"Bestia Immundis" was mixed by Marc Görtz at the Nemesis Studio, and mastered by Olman V. Wiebe (aka Olman Viper) at the Hertzwerk Studio. Dirk Freder created the cover artwork.
The upcoming album promises to be aggressive, powerful and heavy but also varied, and offers a nice mix of speed and thrash metal with hardcore and punk influences.
"Bestia Immundis" will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition Gatefold Vinyl LP as well as download and stream.
