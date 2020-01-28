Pentagram Latest Band Added To Mexico Metal Fest V Lineup
Doom pioneers and veterans, Pentagram, is the latest band to be added to an already varied Mexico Metal Fest V lineup.
Mexico Metal Fest V already includes:
Mayhem
Batushka
Destruction
Sodom
Entombed A.D.
Immolation
Tankard and then some!
The festival will take place November 14, 2020 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Tickets are on sale now and more bands will be announced.
Mexico Metal Fest Tickets Can Be Found Here!
