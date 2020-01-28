Napalm Death Announces North American Tour Dates With Aborted And The Locust

British grindcore pioneers Napalm Death has announced that they will be embarking on a headlining tour of North America this April. Joining them on the trek will be Belgian deathgrind veterans Aborted, as well as The Locust on the West Coast dates, Wvrm and on select dates, Tombs.

The tour dates are as follows:

April 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

April 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

April 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater *

April 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

April 14 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom *

April 15 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

April 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall ^

April 18 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater ^

April 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room Monday ^

April 20 - St Louis, MO @ Red Flag ^

April 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater ^

April 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze ^

April 23 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews ^

April 24 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies Rock Club ^#

April 25 - Toronto, Canada @ Opera House ^#

April 26 - Ottawa, Canada @ Brass Monkey ^#

April 28 - Quebec City, Canada @ La Source ^#

April 29 - Montreal, Canada @ Fairmount Theater ^#

April 30 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^#

May 1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus ^#

May 3 - Washington, WA @ Black Cat ^#

May 4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ^#

May 6 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum Tampa ^#

May 7 - Miami, FL @ Churchill’s Pub ^#

May 8 - Orlando, FL @ The Haven ^#

May 9 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Gallery ^#

May 10 - New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^#

May 11 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box ^#

May 13 - Albuquerque, NM @ LaunchPad ^#

May 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red ^#

May 15 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick ^#

May 16 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory ^#

* - with The Locust

^ - with Aborted, WVRM

# - with Tombs