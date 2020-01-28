Sick Of It All And Agnostic Front Announce Tour Dates

Two of the biggest names in New York hardcore, Sick Of It All and Agnostic Front, have announced that they will be teaming up for a tour across Canada and the United States this April.

Agnostic Front's Roger Miret comments, "Really excited to kick-off this tour with our NYHC peers Sick Of It All!!! It’s been a long time coming and now is the time to bring some classic NYHC to the East Coast!!! See you in the pit."

Sick Of It All's Armand Majidi comments, "Following-up on our sold out NYC borough tour together, we’re very excited to announce the 2020 Agnostic Front/Sick Of It All East Coast tour. It’s always great to play with other classic New York bands, and Agnostic Front almost wrote the American hardcore handbook, so this will be extra special. When two of the kings of New York come to your town, it’s gonna be clobberin’ time with the godfathers of hardcore, so be a part of it and help keep this movement buzzing into the new decade!"

The tour dates are as follows:

April 23 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

April 24 - Quebec City, QUE - Le D'Auteull

April 25 - Montreal, QUE - Foufounes Electrique

April 26 - Toronto, ONT - Lee's Palace

April 27 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

April 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

April 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

May 1 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter Festival

May 2 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub

May 3 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

May 4 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

May 6 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

May 7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

May 8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs

May 10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville Festival

May 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

May 13 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

May 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

May 15 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon