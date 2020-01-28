Sick Of It All And Agnostic Front Announce Tour Dates
Two of the biggest names in New York hardcore, Sick Of It All and Agnostic Front, have announced that they will be teaming up for a tour across Canada and the United States this April.
Agnostic Front's Roger Miret comments, "Really excited to kick-off this tour with our NYHC peers Sick Of It All!!! It’s been a long time coming and now is the time to bring some classic NYHC to the East Coast!!! See you in the pit."
Sick Of It All's Armand Majidi comments, "Following-up on our sold out NYC borough tour together, we’re very excited to announce the 2020 Agnostic Front/Sick Of It All East Coast tour. It’s always great to play with other classic New York bands, and Agnostic Front almost wrote the American hardcore handbook, so this will be extra special. When two of the kings of New York come to your town, it’s gonna be clobberin’ time with the godfathers of hardcore, so be a part of it and help keep this movement buzzing into the new decade!"
The tour dates are as follows:
April 23 - Boston, MA - The Middle East
April 24 - Quebec City, QUE - Le D'Auteull
April 25 - Montreal, QUE - Foufounes Electrique
April 26 - Toronto, ONT - Lee's Palace
April 27 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
April 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
April 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
May 1 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter Festival
May 2 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub
May 3 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
May 4 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill
May 6 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
May 7 - Dallas, TX - Trees
May 8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs
May 10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville Festival
May 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
May 13 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
May 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
May 15 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Beggar Premiere New Song "Black Cloud"
- Next Article:
Napalm Death Announces North American Tour
0 Comments on "Sick Of It All And Agnostic Front Announce Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.