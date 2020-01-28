Beggar Premiere New Song "Black Cloud" From Upcoming New Album "Compelled to Repeat"
London based doom/sludge band Beggar premiere a new track titled "Black Cloud", taken from their upcoming new album "Compelled to Repeat", which will be out in stores on April 3 via APF.
Check out now "Black Cloud" below.
