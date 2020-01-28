Aeonian Sorrow Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "A Life Without"
Multinational funeral doom outfit Aeonian Sorrow premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "A Life Without", which will land in stores on February 7th.
Check out now "A Life Without" in its entirety below.
A Life Without was recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered by Saku Moilanen at Deep Noise Studios in Finland (with vocals recorded both there and at STV Studios in Greece, and drums recorded at AllSound Studios in London).
